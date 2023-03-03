‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: How to Watch Free & Shop Looks from the Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Daisy Jones & The Six is now streaming on Prime Video. The drama series, about a 1970s rock band that implodes at the height of their fame, premiered Friday (March 3).

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant star in the show, which is based on the 2019 best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles the rocky road to stardom for a ‘70s band caught between two “feuding lead singers,” Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). Told through a series of flashbacks, the documentary-style story picks up two decades after the band’s 1977 breakup.

Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Brad Mendelsohn, Scott Neustadter, Will Graham and James Ponsoldt are executive producers on the series directed by Nzingha Stewart and adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Read on for details on how to stream Daisy Jones & The Six for free, plus shop exclusive looks from the show.

How to Watch ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ for Free

The first three episodes in Daisy Jones & The Six dropped Friday (March 3). New episodes will be released Fridays. The Prime Video Original series is streaming free to Prime members.

If you’re not a member, join today to enjoy a free 30-day trial and stream Daisy Jones & The Six, plus tons of other Prime Video Originals shows and movies such as Sayen, Harlem, The Boys, Carnival Row, Somebody That I Used to Know, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, My Policeman, Shotgun Wedding and Argentina, 1985.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ $Stream free on Prime Video Buy Now 1

Prime is $14.99 per month (or $139.99 for the annual plan) after the free trial. The membership is packed with great benefits like fast and free shipping on millions of items including same-day delivery and member-only discounts on select items. Prime Video is included in your Prime membership along with access to Amazon Music and more.

Daisy Jones & The Six features original music co-written and produced by Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills who collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and other artists to create music for the series soundtrack. Fans can hear the songs from the show on the Aurora album out now.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Merch: Shop Looks from the Show

Wardrobe plays a huge role in telling any story, but the ’70s are an especially epic fashion decade to travel back to. From bellbottoms and polyester shirts to miniskirts, boho dresses, halter tops, shaggy coats, suede vests, chokers, hoop earrings, platforms, Ray-bans and a healthy helping of fringe, Daisy Jones & The Six is packed with quintessential ’70s fashions.

Daisy Jones & the Six PAMELA LITTKY

To celebrate the series, Amazon launched a Daisy Jones & The Six storefront featuring music, books, beauty, band merch and curated looks inspired by the show’s key characters — Daisy, Billy, Camila (Morrone) and Karen (Waterhouse) — along with unique product partnerships with LEVI’S, Clairol and Essie.

Shop looks inspired by characters from Daisy Jones and The Six below.

Amazon

RomanticDesign Women’s Long Lapel Faux fur Jacket Shaggy Coat Warm Outerwear Cardigan Brown US 4 $86.69 $117.99 27% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Channel Daisy’s “main character energy” in this faux fur coat ($75.49) or a stylish bree coat ($280.25) or take inspiration from Camila’s boho style in this faux leather trench with faux fur collar ($75.99).

Fans can also shop performance looks like this sequin frindged evening shawl ($19.99) or this sheer duster ($19.99) alongside casual options such as jeans, boots and shirts featured below.

Amazon

Levi’s Men’s Classic Western Shirt, (New) Franklin Stone Wash, Medium $40.92 $69.50 41% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Want to tap into Billy’s fashion vibe? Do it in a leather coat, shades and bootcut jeans pictured below or a denim shirt with jeans and Chelsea boots.

Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 527 Slim Bootcut Fit Jeans $59.99 $69.50 14% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Camila wears a bunch of long, flowing dresses on the show. For something similar, try this short v-neck sleeve dress which captures one of her many boho looks.

Amazon

ZESICA Women’s 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $41.99 $53.99 22% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you love a Camila’s style, you might also like this floral printed wrap dress ($41.99) pictured above, this denim mini skirt ($28.56) with suede boots ($129) or this flared sleeve top ($525).

Amazon

FRAME Women’s Slim Exaggerated Knit Flare Pants, Noir, Black, XS $194.60 $278.00 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

These exaggerated knit flare pants seem tailor made for Karen’s character. Other pieces that will help fans pull off the retro look include this Rag & Bone leather vest ($595), Alexandre Birman platform heels ($695), this metallic velvet top ($27.88) and palazoo pants ($245); sequin shorts ($36.99), cowboy boots ($67.99), jewelry, sunglasses and other cool accessories.

Watch the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six below.