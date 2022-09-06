Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s D23 Expo: Where to Buy Tickets, How to Stream Online & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the magic begin! Disney’s D23 Expo returns to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday (Sept. 9).

The annual event, presented by Visa, will feature iconic Disney characters and stories with appearances from Raven-Symoné, Tim Allen, Keke Palmer, Laurence Fishburne, Brie Larson, Lilly Singh, Michelle Yeoh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Kyla Pratt, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric “The Entertainer,” EJ Johnson, Alisa Reyes, Karen Malina White, Kal Penn, Soleil Moon Frye and more.

This year’s expo will kick off a day after Disney+ Day, with what Disney describes as a “fantastic spectacle” that will include the Disney Legends Awards ceremony and an early peek at Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

The weekend of panels, meet and greets and more includes the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Marvel DRAW Live (where fans can learn how to draw Marvel characters), Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man, Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! and Hamster & Gretel, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the music-filled, animated series.

Additionally, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of Marvel’s new series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team. Other panels slated for the weekend include The Santa Clauses and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Find more information here.

Single-day and three-day passes are currently sold out, but you can still find tickets online — without spending a month’s rent in the process. To give you a head start, we looked at some of the websites that have resale tickets available like StubHub. Tickets start at $99 and up for single-day passes and around $160-$524 and up for three-day passes, while supplies last.

You can also find tickets on Vivid Seats and a small assortment on Ticketmaster, but they’re nearly sold out and the price point appears to be higher in comparison to StubHub.

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will also be showcasing an epic streaming lineup of live and on-demand content, along with immersive experiences, appearances from talent, photo opportunities at The Disney Bundle Pavilion, special perks for Disney+ subscribers and live demos of the latest features on Disney+.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the live stream on D23Expo.com/live, D23.com and on the D23 YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.