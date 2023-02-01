Funko Announces New Cyndi Lauper Pop Vinyl: Here’s Where You Can Pre-Order It Online  

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Funko is honoring Cyndi Lauper with a new Pop! vinyl inspired by her quintessential ’80s style. The vinyl figure was unveiled Wednesday (Feb. 1) and is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth while supplies last.

This Funko figurine wants to fill your Pop! Rocks collection with favorite memories of vivid colors, energy, hit songs and, of course, style. Relive Lauper’s hits like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “True Colors” and revisit one of music’s most colorful decades with the collectible vinyl from the Funko Pop! Rocks collection.

Courtesy of Funko

The must-have Pop! vinyl re-creates Lauper’s wardrobe — a printed dress and spiked, leather belt with orange hair — from an outfit worn by Lauper during a 1983 press shoot in London. The Pop! vinyl figurine measures approximately 4.42 inches tall and comes packaged in a plastic protective case. Click here for more display case options if you prefer something sturdier than the standard case. Funko released a Funko Pop! Album: Cyndi Lauper figurine paying homage to her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, which spawned two of Lauper’s biggest hits: “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

Lauper, who won the Grammy for best new artist in 1985, was nominated for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Other nominees include Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, George Michael and Sheryl Crow.

This latest Funko is one of several Pop! vinyls that have been announced during this year’s Funko Pop Fair, which takes place over the course of three weeks and ends today.

The three-date, virtual event kicked off Jan. 18, while week two was held on Jan. 25. Funko announced a slew of new Pop! vinyls and other collectibles available for pre-order, including DMX and Freddie Mercury Pop! vinyls along with new figurines of Mickey Mouse, Dungeons and Dragons, Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Super SSGSS Goku.