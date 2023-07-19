Converse x Golf le Fleur: How to Shop Tyler, The Creator’s Bold New Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tyler The Creator and his brand Golf le Fleur have some major news: they partnered with Converse for a bold and trendy collaboration. Yes, that means new Tyler The Creator shoes are coming — and you won’t want to miss the opportunity to get a pair.

Converse x Golf le Fleur will officially be available to shop Thursday (July 20) at 10 a.m. ET. Set your alarms as we don’t expect the styles to stay in stock long. The collection infuses the classic Chuck 70 low top design with a digi-leopard print that’ll be available in four colors.

While you can’t officially purchase a pair of Tyler The Creator’s Converse, you can preview the collection here to map out which shoes you plan on snagging.

The “See You Again” rapper’s brand took to Instagram on Monday (July 17) to tease the collection and show off the new styles in a series of photos.

Keep reading to get a closer look at the new shoes.

The exclusive shoe comes with a cobranded sock liner and outsole details such as the Golf le Fleur logo on the bottom of one shoe paired with a “bell boy” graphic on the other. Choose from the pink, green, blue or brown shade and enjoy the comfort of the rubber toe cap and foxing tape.

Add some boldness to your outfit in the blue version of the Converse shoes. It not only comes with a spare pair of shoe laces and a sock liner for added comfort.

For a more neutral look, you can opt for the brown shade of the sneakers, which comes with the same design but can easily be paired with a pair of light wash jeans a varsity jacket and more.

Make a statement in the green and red version of the Converse x Golf le Fleur collab. Not only do they sport Christmas-like shades, but will certainly draw eyes no matter where you sport these kicks.

