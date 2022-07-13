Kesha Shares Funniest Moment From Filming ‘Conjuring Kesha,’ Wants These Music Stars for Season 2

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spooky season came earlier than expected! Kesha gets paranormal in her new Discovery+ reality series, Conjuring Kesha, and she already has an idea of who she wants on season two.

When asked for her dream guest list, the singer named Demi Lovato, Cardi B and other familiar faces as possible guests. “I’d love to take Demi. Cardi. Lil Wayne. Ru Paul…And I’m open to suggestions,” Kesha tweeted to a fan July 8.

Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, Jojo Fletcher, GaTa, Karen Elson and Big Freedia appear in the first season.

Conjuring Kesha hasn’t been officially picked up for a second season yet, but the first two episodes premiered on July 8. Additional episodes drop on Fridays leading up to the finale on Aug. 5.

“The funniest experience was taking Big Freedia to a haunted insane asylum,” Kesha tweeted in response to a fan asking her to share the funniest thing that happened during filming. “No spoiler alerts but she was NOT into it.”

How to Watch Conjuring Kesha on Discovery+ for Free

To stream Conjuring Kesha, open the Discovery+ app or navigate to the website and follow the steps to create and account and launch your free seven-day trial. Plans start at $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming and $6.99 a month to watch without commercials.

Discovery+ $4.99/month after free 7-day trial Buy Now 1

The one-week free trial applies to subscribers who join directly through Discovery+, but there are a couple of other ways to save some cash on your subscription. For example, Verizon customers can receive free Discovery+ for six months with select Unlimited plans (click here for more information), and Amazon Prime members can add Discovery+ as a Prime Video channel for $0.99 a month for two months (the Prime Video offer ends at midnight).

