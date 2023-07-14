×
Mexico vs. Panama: How to Watch the Concacaf Gold Cup Final

See who takes home the winning title when the final airs on July 16.

Panama vs Mexico, soccer
Jesus Gallardo #23 of Mexico dribbles the ball against Edgar Barcenas #10 of Panama in the first half of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League third-place match at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The time has come to crown the winning team! The Gold Cup 2023 has its final two contenders: Mexico vs. Panama. Now, those who love to watch soccer can see the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday (July 16) to determine which of them takes home the trophy and glory.

This will mark the end of the 17th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup, which gathers 16 teams, all representing countries across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The entire tournament occurs over the course of three weeks, with this year’s taking place across various venues in the U.S. and Toronto.

Now, the final will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you can’t snag a travel deal to watch it in person, you’ll need to rely on streaming options to catch it live on Fox.

Keep reading to see how to watch the final Gold Cup 2023 match.

When and How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama

Those with cable can catch the final match on Sunday (July 16) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. (Check with your provider’s channel guide to see what channel Fox is on.) If you don’t have cable, you may be able to watch it with an HD antenna from Amazon. There are also some free streaming options if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars.

What’s the best way to watch Mexico vs. Panama without cable? You can start with a free option such as Fubo and DirectTV Stream. You can also stream Fox and more cable networks and local channels on SlingTV and Hulu + Live TV. And if you’re a sucker for a good deal, you can join SlingTV right now for just $15 for the first month.

For those streaming internationally, make sure you use ExpressVPN and PureVPN.

