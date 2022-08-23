College Football Games on ESPN+: How to Watch Baylor, Auburn, Kentucky & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

College is back, and if you don’t have cable, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching your favorite teams dominate the field.

With ESPN+, sports fans can watch college football games online without cable, and enjoy 350 FCS games from 11 conferences with around 100 Group of 5 games, including 24 AAC, 10 CUSA, 29 MAC, 25 Sun Belt and 6 Independent. ESPN+ continues to add more Power 5 content with 25 games from 14 SEC schools, 11 Big 12 schools, and 2 ACC schools. Additionally, Oklahoma and Alabama will be featured for the first time ever on ESPN+.

See below for how to catch all the best college football matchups this season, and sign up for ESPN+ here.

How to Watch College Football Without Cable

ESPN+ allows you to watch college football games online anytime on up to three devices. You can stream, rewind and replay in HD using connected devices including Android, Amazon Fire, Apple products, Chromecast, Roku, Oculus Go, Playstation, Samsung Smart TV and more.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month here.

Aside from college football, ESPN+ members can watch live games in other sports and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. In addition to games, ESPN+ has original shows to stream on-demand, including game recaps and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games.

Is ESPN+ Different Than ESPN?

ESPN+ differs from ESPN with thousands of exclusive live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series that aren’t on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ allows subscribers to purchase UFC PPV events and access an extensive archive of on-demand content. ESPN+ also gives you access to exclusive fantasy sports tools and premium articles.

However, an ESPN+ subscription does not give you access to stream ESPN’s traditional TV networks or the content on them.

College Football Game Schedule

See below for some of the featured college football games available to stream on ESPN+ this season:

Week 1

Sept. 2 – Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Iowa State vs. Southeast Missouri State – 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Auburn vs. Mercer – 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Baylor vs. Albany – 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – South Carolina vs. Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Kansas State vs. South Dakota – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Sept. 3 – Texas Tech vs. Murray State – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Week 2

Sept. 10 – Kansas vs. West Virginia – 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT

Sept. 10 – Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas – 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 10 – Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina – 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 10 – Oklahoma vs. Kent State – 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 10 – TCU vs. Tarleton – 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Week 3

Sept. 17 – Missouri vs. Abilene Christian – 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Sept. 17 – West Virginia vs. Towson – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Iowa State vs. Ohio – 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Rutgers vs. Temple – 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Kansas State vs. Tulane – 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Duke vs. North Carolina A&T – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Tennessee vs. Akron – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Arkansas vs. Missouri State – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Sept. 17 – Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Week 4

Sept. 24 – Georgia vs. Kent State – 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Sept. 24 – LSU vs. New Mexico – 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Week 12

Nov. 19 – Alabama vs. Austin Peay – 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Nov. 19 – Texas A&M vs. UMass – Time TBD