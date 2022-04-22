Everything You Need to Make the Coconut Cloud Smoothie That Went Viral on TikTok

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a fun beverage for Earth Day and beyond? The Coconut Cloud Smoothie might be perfect for you. The $17 smoothie from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles went viral on TikTok and will be staying on the menu “a little while longer” due to customer demand, the company announced April 2.

For those of you who don’t live in Southern California, or don’t have $17 to spend on a single smoothie, making it at home will save you money in the long run.

Social media influencers have been sharing step-by-step video recipes on how to re-create the epic cloud smoothie from home. Keeping that in mind, we collected a list of ingredients needed for the smoothie that you can buy online at Amazon Fresh or have them delivered through apps like InstaCart or DoorDash.

To get started, you’ll need a few key (frozen or fresh) ingredients for the smoothie: bananas, avocado and pineapple cubes. You can eyeball the amount of fruit that needs to be tossed in (a half-cup to a cup is the standard size) and increase the quantity depending on whether you’re making it for more than one person.

You will also need almond milk, almond butter, vanilla protein collagen, coconut cream and E3 Live Blue Majik spirulina extract to get that cloud-like color.

The Blue Majik powder is probably the most important ingredient because it gives the smoothie a beautiful cobalt shade. A 50-gram bottle of will cost $50 at Amazon.

E3 Live Blue Majik Spirulina, 50 Gram $49.99 Buy Now 1

For something more affordable, purchase the powder sticks for $1.99 each or substitute Blue Majik for spirulina cubes or this organic blue spirulina powder ($20).

Besides coloring, Blue Majik spirulina extract can be used to help increase energy and relieve physical discomfort.

Once you get everything in the blender (if you don’t have a blender, click here for an affordable option), add crushed ice, mix it up and enjoy your drink.

See more in the videos below.