Coachella Isn’t Sold Out Yet: Here’s Where You Can Buy Tickets

Coachella was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but the annual music festival is back in full swing and it’s not too late to buy tickets.

The 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival kicks off in Indio, Calif., on Friday (April 15). The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the festival.

Additional performers include Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Anitta, Giveon, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Daniel Caesar, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Ed Maverick, Jessie Reyez, Carly Rae Japsen, Japanese Breakfast, Kim Petras, Baby Keem, Disclosure, Princess Nokia, Cordae, Rebecca Black and Thundercat.

The two-week festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

General Admission and VIP Passes for weekend one of Coachella are sold out at Ticketmaster, but there are plenty of passes available for weekend two. General admission tickets start at $353 and $897 for VIP (ticket prices are expected to fluctuate).

Over at Vivid Seats, you can purchase two to four tickets for this weekend for $276 and up while supplies last. VIP tickets start at $1,031 each. Weekend two tickets are $295 and up and $774 on Vivid Seats.

Stub Hub has tickets for sale for the inaugural weekend of Coachella, but like the other sites, expect to pay at least $300 for general admission. Weekend two tickets start at $295 and camping passes are $195 each. At Seat Geek, tickets start at around $259 for GA and $1,181 for VIP.

Finding a place to stay may be a little trickier as many of the hotel packages are sold out. You can search for hotels on sites such as Expedia, Trip Advisor and Travelocity, and Airbnb may still have bookings available.

After you get your tickets secured, check out our list of Coachella essentials to take on the road.