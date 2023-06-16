Coach Outlet Sale: Score 75% Off Chic Purses, Wallets & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that Coach is a favorite among celebrities — just look at Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and more who have been seen at one point repping the brand. Now, you can also score the star-approved brand during the Coach Outlet sale featuring 75% off clearance (yes, you read that right).

Whether you’re looking for a new summer travel tote or are shopping for a stylish yet affordable bridal shower gift, Coach Outlet has got you covered with deep discounts on purses, wallets, shoes and more. Plus, if you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, you can shop the sale online and pick it up in a store close to you.

With a sale this big though products are already flying out of stock. You don’t want to think too long about snagging that strawberry-patterned hobo or zip-around Coach wallet or else you could be met with the dreaded “sold out” message.

To help you snag the best and most fashionable deals, we picked out current bestsellers you can add to your outfit rotation this summer and beyond.

Before you hit the outlet though, Jennifer Lopez’s exact bag is currently on sale at Coach for close to $200 off. She sported it while walking in Los Angeles on May 28 — and we just couldn’t gatekeep it from you.

Coach

Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting $297 $495 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Snag the J.Lo-approved purse now for $198, which means you can sport the exact look that This Is Me… Now singer sports — and without paying full price. It comes with a luxurious quilted design with Coach’s timeless logo acting as an embellishment and lock to keep you lipstick, wallet, keys and more safe. It also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap you can customize to your preference.

Keep scrolling to shop the major sale.

Lane Carryall In Colorblock Signature Canvas $144.50 $578 75% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You’ll be picking your friend’s jaw off the floor once they find out you saved $433 on this carryall purse. It features a luxurious design without the heft price tag featuring a white leather pocket over a brown canvas material patterned with Coach’s iconic logo. Plus, the main compartment is large enough to store your essentials and a little extra.

Coach

Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas $99.50 $398 75% off% OFF Buy Now 1

It’s safe to this shoulder bag is a spotlight stealer — I mean just look at that rich neon blue shade that will pair nicely with trousers and a linen blouse or a summer floral dress. It also comes with a short shoulder strap and detachable long strap to customize to your liking. You’ll definitely be an eye-catcher with this bag — and it’s almost $300 off!

Coach

Millie Satchel $192.50 $550 65% off% OFF Buy Now 1

We love mixing elegance with functionality and the Millie Satchel is the definition of just that. It comes in three gorgeous shades: green, blue and cream with gold accents and has a versatile shoulder strap and carry handles to adapt to your ever-changing needs.

Coach

Track Belt Bag In Colorblock With Coach Stamp $94.50 $378 75% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Belt bags and fanny packs have taken over the fashion realm and for good reason. Coach’s version features a smooth cream-like leather with eye-catching accents of orange. Plus, it’s designed with a main pocket and smaller front pocket to keep your mascara, lip gloss, phone and more all a zip away.

Coach

Ruby Watch Gift Set $73.75 $295 75% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Add a chic piece of jewelry to your wrist with Coach’s Ruby Watch Gift set, which will help you stay on time — in style. The silver band is from a stainless steel mesh material that’s waterproof up to 99 ft. deep. And, when you’re ready to switch things up, it comes with an interchangeable red leather band for added style.

