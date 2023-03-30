How to Watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are coming up this weekend, with the best and brightest in country music heading to Austin for the big night.

The CMT Music Awards are an entirely fan-voted awards show, and the three-hour ceremony will feature epic performances. Voting for video of the year is still open at vote.cmt.com.

When are the CMT Music Awards?

Hosted Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2023 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) at 8 p.m. ET/PT until 11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

How can I watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

Catch the show on CBS or stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Can I watch the CMT Music Awards online free?

You can stream the 2023 CMT Music Awards with a free trial from Paramount+. Plans start at $4.99/month for Paramount+ and $9.99/month for Paramount+ Premium, which includes ad-free streaming and live access to your local CBS channel to stream the CMT Awards.

Paramount+ Premium $9.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

From movies to award shows and original series, Paramount+ has a little bit of everything. Binge exclusive series like Rabbit Hole, 1923, 1883, School Spirits, Challenge World Championship, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek Discovery, Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, iCarly and Rugrats in addition to sports, news and other programming. (If you’re an Amazon Prime member, click here to subscribe to Paramount+ on Prime Video.)

Want more streaming options? Stream CBS on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream, both of which offer a free trial for up to a week. CBS is also available on SlingTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Viewers from outside of the U.S. can stream CBS and Paramount+ on ExpressVPN.

Who are the 2023 CMT Music Awards nominees?

Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee for this year’s CMT Music Awards. Wilson nabbed four nods including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Cody Johnson, Brown and Jelly Roll scored three nominations each. Other nominees include Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Ballerini, Jimmy Allen, Maren Morris, HARDY, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Who is performing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain will take the stage on Sunday along with previously announced performers including Rucker and The Black Crowes, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd and McBryde, Shelton, Urban, Carly Pearce, Underwood, Kane and Katelyn Brown, Ballerini, Wilson, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith.

In addition to performing, Twain will be honored with the CMT Equal Play Award. The award recognizes artists who have advocated for diversity and amplifying underrepresented voices in country music.

Slash, Warren Haynes Paul Rogers, Billy Gibbons and Johnson will lead a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album. LeAnn Rimes and Judd will join in as The Honkettes.

Fans can catch an extended edition of the 2023 CMT Music Awards next week. CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, featuring 30 minutes of new performances and bonus footage, premieres on CMT on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.