CMA Fest 2022: Here’s How to Watch the Star-Studded TV Special Online

Dierks Bentley and Elle King perform during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Summer’s hottest country hitmakers will take centerstage as CMA Fest returns to ABC on Wednesday (Aug. 3). First-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King will helm the primetime special featuring a star-studded lineup of performers including Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce.

In addition to hosting, King will perform with Ashley McBryde, while Bentley will perform a collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Additional performers include Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Lady A featuring BRELAND, Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.

The TV special, featuring a night of epic collaborations, was filmed during the 49th CMA Fest in Nashville this past June. Keep reading for ways to watch and stream the CMA Fest TV special online.

How to Watch CMA Fest Online

CMA Fest 2022 is set to air on ABC on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Hulu the following day. Country music fans who don’t have cable (or an antenna to access local channels), can join Hulu for free for the first month to stream CMA Fest and more.

Hulu starts at just $6.99 a month for the basic, ad-supported plan and $12.99 to stream without commercials. Enjoy hours of exclusive programming, live sports and new episodes of select cable and network TV shows the day after they air on Hulu.

The streaming platform offers a few other options to save you money overall. For example, Hulu’s annual plan (from $69.99 a month) is a quick way to save on your bill, and there’s a bundle option that gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99.

Hulu $from $6.99/month after free 30-day trial

Hulu allows up to six profiles under one account, stream from any compatible device (including a smart TV, laptop or gaming console), and stream on two different screens simultaneously.

Looking for live television? Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month for 75+ live channels, plus Hulu and unlimited DVR.

Direct TV Stream is another great, budget-friendly way to watch live and on-demand local and cable channels. For a limited time only, streaming packages starts at just $49.99 a month (regularly $69.99) after a free five-day trial. The package comes with 75+ channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, Nickelodeon, ESPN, Bravo, BET, MTV, ESPN, TNT and HGTV.

Country music fans can also catch the CMA Fest primetime special on Sling TV and Fubo TV, and Express VPN, which gives you access to ABC, Hulu and more from outside of the U.S.