‘CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair’: How to Watch the Documentary on Hulu for Free

CMA Fest made history as the longest-running country music festival when it marked its 50-year anniversary June 8–11. To commemorate this historic event, CMA and Hulu teamed up for a documentary titled CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, which is airing Wednesday (July 5) on Hulu.

The 75-minute documentary includes exclusive one-on-one interviews with iconic artists, including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Breland, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis Hawkins, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Frankie Staton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

You’ll also go back in time to the festival’s historic start as Fan Fair in 1972, then its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then, finally, to downtown Nashville in 2001.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the documentary.

How to Watch CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair

CMA Fest: 50 Years Oof Fan Fair will air exclusively via Hulu on Wednesday (July 5) at no additional charge for subscribers.

Check the trailer for the documentary below.