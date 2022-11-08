CMA Awards 2022: How to Watch & Stream From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Country music’s biggest night! Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th annual CMA Awards airing live from Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nominations, including new artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Following close behind the “Hold My Halo” singer are Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five nods.

Josh Osborne landed four nominations and Ashley McBryde secured three nods. Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs received multiple nods as well.

2022 CMA Awards Performers & Presenters

The CMA Awards will open with a tribute to Loretta Lynn performed by Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Underwood. Alan Jackson will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which will include a musical tribute performed by Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Underwood and Wilson.

Some of the collaborative performances include Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kelly Clarkson and Pearce; Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty; HARDY featuring Wilson; Elle King with The Black Keys; McBryde and Brandy Clark; Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne; Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry; Stapleton with Patty Loveless; and Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen and Marcus King.

Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Breland, Jessica Chastain, Mookie Betts, Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Rex Lynn, McEntire, Wilson, Jeannie Seely, Michael Shannon, Ben and Erin Napier and Parker McCollum are presenters.

Keep reading for details on ways to watch and stream the show.

How to Watch & Stream the 2022 CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. The show is set to air at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

Whether you’re a cable or satellite user or a cord-cutter, there are a variety of ways to watch and stream the show live and on-demand.

For example, if you don’t already have ABC in your local channel lineup, you can access the channel with an antenna (like this best-seller available at Amazon). Another way to watch: sign into ABC.com (you will need a cable or streaming provider log-in to watch ABC).

Cable and satellite typically take longer to set up, but if you’re pressed for time, streaming is the best option. All you need is internet access to join platforms such as Direct TV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV and Vidgo, all of which offer free trials and/or discounted rates. That means you can watch the 2022 CMAs without paying much (if anything) up front. Streaming from outside of the U.S.? Use ExpressVPN to access ABC and more.

Hulu starts at $6.99/month and subscribers get to stream the CMA Awards beginning on Thursday. To watch live, upgrade to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month) and stream from a TV, computer or another compatible streaming device.