5 Classic Lipstick Shades That Should Be in Your Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s easy to pile up on lipsticks when shopping for new makeup — but with spring right around the corner, it’s a fine time to edit your collection. One easy way to get started: stick with specific colors.

In the world of lipsticks, certain colors are considered more iconic than others. Standing the test of time essentially means that no matter what year we happen to be in, that lipstick shade never goes out of style. To help you get started, we rounded up a handful of the greatest lipstick shades of all time. Whether you are new to makeup or are adding to an already-robust collection, check below for a list of five timeless lipstick shades that range in price from $4 and up.

Taylor Swift loves a red lip! And she’s not alone. Red is known as the first lipstick color ever invented, which is probably why it’s become a staple in any lipstick collection. M.A.C’s Rubie Woo red lipstick is one of the lipsticks that Swift and other celebs have worn over the years but, of course, there are also other beloved red lipsticks such as NYX Liquid Suede Creme Lipstick in the shade Kitten Heels($7), Sephora Collection’s Be the Boss Lipstick ($14) or Fenty’s Beauty’s Red Stunna Lip Paint ($25).

Buy: $19 at MAC.com.

Pink is another statement color that doesn’t require much work to turn heads. Covergirl’s Enchantress Blush lipstick features a deliciously rich color and shea-butter to help keep your lips moisturized. For additional pink lipstick options check out About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color ($22), Pat McGrath’s MettaTrance Lipstick in Extravaganza ($38) and NARS Vivid Pink Lipstick ($26).

Buy: $6 at Amazon.com.

Nudes never go out of style! Dress it down or dress it up, nude lips can be paired with literally any kind of outfit, and the muted tone can help enhance the color of your eyeshadow. Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens were just two of the celebs photographed in nude lipstick at the 2022 SAG Awards — further proving that nude is a timeless look for any occasion. Nudes comes in different shades, so if you’re looking for more variety try out Nude La La from Mented Cosmetics ($14), Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24),Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick ($37), NYX Professional Lip Lingerie Matte Lipstick ($9) or Maybelline’s Nude Lust Lipstick ($7.39)

Buy: $34 at Sephora.com.

Like lighter nude colors, dark chocolate can be worn any time of year (not just in the fall). That said, brown is one of the fall trends seen on fashion runways this season so if you want to prepare your fall looks early, you can’t miss with dark brown lipstick. For other choices, try Espresso Exposed Lipstick by Maybelline ($5), NYX’s Brown Suede Matte Lipstick in Cold Brew ($7), this best-selling NARS lipstick ($24) or Smashbox’s Always on Longwear Matte Lipstick in True Grit ($24),

Buy: $14 at Sephora.com.

Purple lipstick was introduced in the ’70s and all these years later, it stands as a bold color choice and timeless in its own right. Lorde, Ariana Grande and Shay Mitchell are a few celebs who have worn purple lipstick in the past. If you’re feeling risqué, try out the look with Fenty Beauty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick pictured above, which is on sale for just $7. Other purple lipstick you might like: Sephora’s Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick ($3.50), MAC’s Model Behavior Frost Lipstick ($19) or Too Faced Trampula ($17).

Buy: $7 at Fentybeauty.com.