Ciara Shows Off Sporty Oakley Sunglasses in Japan: Shop the Look

The singer makes a case for sporty chic during a recent outing with her husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara
Ciara arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara is making a case for sporty streetwear as she debuted a pair of sleek Oakley sunglasses during a recent outing in Japan. While summer may bring thoughts of shorts and swimsuits, the “Slow” singer has shown motorcyclist-inspired attire is always in style no matter what season it is.

Ciara

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The artist may have entered the beauty scene with her own skincare line OAM, but she’s still showing that she knows how to make a fashion statement. The star and her husband, Russell Wilson, took to the streets of Japan to celebrate their seventh anniversary, where she showed off a new pair of shades from Oakley. She paired the sunglasses with a motorcyclist ‘fit by Alpinestars, but what really caught our eye was Ciara’s chic styling of the Oakley BXTR sunglasses.

The football player took to Instagram to commemorate the couple’s anniversary with a slideshow of pictures from their trip. In the images, you can spot the singer’s shades and how she styled them.

Keep reading to shop the sunglasses below.

yellow sunglasses with ombre polaroid lenses
Oakley
Oakley BXTR Sunglasses
$177
Buy Now 1

Refresh your sunglasses collection with a pair of sporty Oakley BXTR’s your cart will be begging you to add. These new releases come in six different shades, or you can customize them for a one-of-a-kind look. This particular style looks to pay homage to Baxter Street, a popular skate spot in Los Angeles, using a modern shield design and materials made from 56% bio-based carbon content. The trigger stem look was inspired by Oakley’s Razor Blade, while the nose pads feature a no-slip grip for all day wear.

To enhance the look of these sunglasses, you can either wear them with some baggy pants and a motorcyclist top like Ciara, or pair them with a varsity jacket and baggy jeans.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best sunglasses deals, travel totes and jelly shoes.

