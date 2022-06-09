Christina Aguilera Kicks Off L.A. Pride 2022 & Helps Fans ‘Express Their Individuality’ With Fun Wine Pop-Up Shop

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christina Aguilera is kicking off Pride Month with Fun Wine. Ahead of her performance at the 2022 L.A. Pride Festival this weekend, the pop icon partnered with the wine brand to host the opening of her merch pop-up shop at Momenti LA in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday.

“I wanted to do things that allowed me to not only be a businesswoman, [but] things that I believed in that feel expressive and — no pun intended — fun! And allowed everyone else to express their individuality,” Aguilera told Billboard of working with Fun Wine as their first Chief Culture Officer.

In her new position, Aguilera will work alongside Fun Wine’s founder and CEO Joe Peleg to help continue the brand’s global expansion.

“As soon as I saw the bottle, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It popped,” she explained of the vibrantly colored Fun Wine bottles. “I’m so into visuals and self-expression, and the bottle said it all for me. I loved that and I wanted to share it. It’s the perfect time: summer and celebrating with fans,” Aguilera noted before adding, “There’s nothing I like more than being in my backyard and entertaining, and their bottles are so eye-catching.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Christina Aguilera attends the Christina Aguilera X Fun Wine LA Pride Pop Up at Momenti LA on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Fun Wine

Hundreds of Aguilera’s fans packed the exclusive, invite-only event, where attendees got a chance to taste Fun Wine and had first dibs on Aguilera’s Pride-themed merchandise. The X-Tina Pride 2022 collection is available at shop.christinaaguilera.com and includes an L.A. Pride 2022 T-Shirt ($50), an XTina Heart Tee ($55), Say Gay Hoodie ($125) and L.A. Pride Trucker Hat ($40).

The pop-up shop, located at 7710 Santa Monica Blvd., will be open to the public on Thursday (June 9) and Friday (June 10) from noon until 6 p.m. PT.

Fun Wine carries a variety of tantalizing flavors such as Passionately Peach, Strawberry Moscato, Coconut Chardonnay and Sangria. Purchase bottles directly through the Fun Wine website or at retailers such as Total Wine.