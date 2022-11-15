Chloe x Halle Share a Cozy Victoria’s Secret PINK Holiday Gift Guide, Plus Their All-Time Favorite Christmas Presents

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chloe x Halle are getting in the holiday spirit with the Victoria’s Secret’s PINK collection.

The duo released their holiday gift guide on Tuesday (Nov. 15) featuring a hand-selected list of cozy and cute PINK items that are perfect for the season.

From intimates to activewear, loungewear to leggings, the gift list has something for everyone. Shoppers will find bras, bralettes and underwear, along with hoodies, fuzzy socks, a varsity jacket and other items, made in warm and comfortable fabrics including velour, thermal and flannel, available in seasonal greens, navy blue, gray and, of course, pink.

Explore Explore Chloe X Halle See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Victoria’s Secret

The affordable collection ranges from around $5 and up (everything is currently on sale) and available in sizes XS to XXL.

Billboard caught up with Chloe x Halle to chat about the PINK gift guide, as well as their favorite fashion staples for the season, and the best Christmas gift they’ve ever received.

How did you narrow down items for the PINK Gift Guide, and what are some of your favorite pieces?

Chloe: Comfort is definitely key for [Halle] and I. Anything we can see ourselves wearing on a daily basis and keep us feeling in the holiday spirit, and warm and cozy, that’s exactly what we like to go for.

Halle: I would say the bras are my favorite! I like the different patterns because I love to pair them under some clothes. A little peekaboo moment and to have really good sleepwear.

I really like the onesie!

Chloe: Right?! You can never go wrong with onesies!

Speaking of being cozy, what are some of your fashion staples for cozy season?

Chloe: I love pairing my PINK items with some of my favorite designer items. One of my favorite recent purchases that I’ve been wearing every single day [is] this black, Balenciaga faux fur. I can wear it with anything — PINK leggings, shirts — and it’s perfect for the holiday weather.

Halle: I would say the same. I love pairing maybe something of my own, like a jacket or a blazer, and wearing the PINK underneath it, particularly the bralettes, especially the velour ones.

Victoria’s Secret

What about layering up PINK items, such as leggings with sweats, etc.?

Chloe: It’s the best! Especially when you’re in those extra cold places. You can put on the PINK leggings and feel warm and comfortable. What I love about PINK leggings is they’re smooth to the touch. I also love them because I can wear them on the plane. When the pressure gets higher a lot of times some seams will dig into your skin. I love the PINK leggings because I never have any indentations in my skin from the seams after being at such high altitudes.

Victoria’s Secret

Have you started holiday shopping yet?

Chloe: No, not yet.

Halle: I got a Christmas tree, that’s about it! I like to [start decorating] early. This year I want to do it early because I’m really in the Christmas spirit and I want to live in the vibe for a while. [Laughs]

Chloe: Yeah, Halle always does it early, which I love! She motivates me to get in the spirit quicker.

Anything special on your holiday wish list?

Chloe: I just want to go on vacation and be truly at peace and not worry about anything.

Halle: Same for me. It’s really just about being happy and grateful for what I have and just looking forward to the new year, blessings [and] gratefulness.

What’s the one song that gets you in the Christmas spirit?

Halle: Mariah Carey! “All I Want for Christmas.”

Chloe: Any time you hear Mariah’s voice on anything, you get in the Christmas spirit. I’m so grateful that, even though we live in sunny Los Angeles, whenever we hear her voice, we’re brought back to Christmastime.

Would you two ever think about doing a Christmas album?

Halle: Absolutely!

What’s the most sentimental Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Chloe: One of my favorite Christmas gifts are these heart earrings that Halle got me. They’re diamond hearts and I love them because they’re classy, they go with everything! They make every outfit look expensive but also, they remind me of my sister’s love.

Halle: There’s this one gift that my sister gave me, this beautiful heart necklace from Tiffany and you know it’s just a reminder – like Chloe said – of her love and that she’s always with me. I wore it a lot when I was [shooting The Little Mermaid] in London and we were away from each other. It’s nice to have that reminder even when we’re not in the same place.