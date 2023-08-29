Chlöe x Halle Bring Their Personal Style to New Victoria’s Secret PINK Collaboration: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chlöe X Halle have made a name for themselves as an iconic sister duo, but when they’re not touring or putting out blockbuster movies (looking at you, The Little Mermaid), the two are setting trends with their impeccable fashion taste. And, starting Tuesday (Aug. 29), you can bring their style home with you as the Ungodly Hour singers have teamed up with Victoria’s Secret PINK for another collaboration.

The new collection was created with the help of the artists, who aimed to not just bring their own styles to the brand, but pieces that help encourage confidence.

“This collection was inspired by not only our daily wardrobe, but what makes us feel our best, feeling sexy and comfortable at the same time,” older sister Chlöe Bailey said in a statement on the collaboration’s page.

You can expect everything from seamless dresses that are worthy of being a SKIMS dupe to sheer and mesh sets that you can wear to the gym and out for drinks with friends. Each piece is versatile enough to dress up with platform heels or down with some Ugg boots depending on your needs, and, as an added bonus, will help you channel your inner Bailey sister.

Don’t wait too long to grab pieces of your own, though, as it’s a limited-edition collection that won’t last forever.

Whether you’re in a rush or don’t feel like putting together a full on look, this midi dress has got you covered with a soft ribbed material and side slit that’ll create an instant outfit. All you need to do is accessorize and throw on some shoes, and you’re ready to tackle the day!

Upgrade your leggings and slip on a high-waisted pair patterned with perforated mesh for the ultimate sleek yet atheltic look. Choose from an icy blue, brown, hot pink, black and gray shades, or stock up on them all. Plus, the seamless design will add some extra comfort by eliminating pesky seams from digging into your skin.

Complete the set with the matching crop top that comes with a cutout design on top and perforated mesh along the sleeves. The cropped length will help keep you cool whether you’re lounging on the couch or taking a run on the treadmill. As a bonus, you can mix and match the full set and customize the colors to your liking.

Keep things loose and flowy with these parachute pants that are packed with pockets and a lightweight feel. The material is made from partially recycled materials, and the pants have two cargo pockets and two side pockets for maximum storage.

Sheer styles are here to stay this year, which means this mesh crop top should be at the top of your list. It’s versatile enough to layer under a corset top or over a bralette, and features a breathable material to keep you extra cozy yet cute.

Wrap yourself up in this comfy-looking cropped puffer jacket that doesn’t sacrifice style or warmth. The interior is filled with 100% polyester material and features with a snap-up design to keep your heat locked in. The style is also available in three shades: black, hot pink and light blue.

