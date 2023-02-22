Chlöe  Bailey’s Beats Fit Pro Commercial Will Make You Want to Hit the Gym: Watch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chlöe Bailey is showing off her workout routine and teasing new music in a commercial showcasing Beats Fit Pro headphones in three new colorways.

The “Pray It Away” singer shared the commercial on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 21). “Listening to ‘In Pieces’ while [I work out] in my new Beats Fit Pro’s,” she captioned the post. “Get yours before the album drops.”

Beats tweeted the commercial captioned in part, “@chloebailey is all the motivation you need. Up your game in the new Beats Fit Pro color collection.”

From boxing and jumping rope to practicing yoga and going over choreography, Bailey works up a sweat in the commercial, which features a snippet of her new song, “Body Do.” The 24-year-old singer’s next single, “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown, drops on Friday (Feb. 24) while her debut album, In Pieces, arrives March 23.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds ($199) are equipped with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips, three different silicone ear tips and pressure-relieving vents for comfortable long wear.

Designed to “stay put through workdays and workouts,” the earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and offer up to six hours of listening time, plus an extra 18 hours in the charging case — giving you 24 combined hours of playback and a five-minute quick charge that gets you up to an hour of extra juice.

The new, springtime colors — tidal blue, violet yellow and coral pink -– drop on Feb. 23 at BeatsbyDre.com and Apple.com. The earbuds will also be available at Amazon.

Not interested in the new colors? Beats Fit Pro’s are currently available in the standard shades of black, white, sage gray and stone purple and Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro buds in earth tones.

Watch Bailey’s Beats Fit Pro commercial below.