×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Chloe Bailey Swears by This Akai MPK Mini Keyboard: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Portable Beatmaker Online

The Akai Pro MPK Mini is a staple in the "Treat Me" singer's studio setup.

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey attends the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Presley Ann/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chloe Bailey isn’t just a singer and actress — the 22-year-old multi-talent is also a producer and songwriter. And if you happen to follow the “Treat Me” singer on social media, you may have noticed that she swears by the Akai Pro MPK Mini keyboard controller.

Explore

Explore

Chloe Bailey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Earlier in the month, Chloe teased new music using the MPK Mini and her signature Shure microphone ($400). “Music is my favorite thing in the world,” she captioned the April 13 Instagram post.

Related

Jack Harlow

15 Musician Brand Collaborations You Need to Know About

Chloe’s MPK Mini has made other appearances on her social media accounts, including in this TikTok video and Instagram photo posted last year.

For those unfamiliar with the Akai MPK Mini, it’s designed for songwriters, producers, beatmakers and anyone else who wants to make music on the go. Regardless of whether you’re a pro or a beginner, the MPK Mini offers everything you need to get started.

Akai Professional MPK Mini MK3
$119
Buy Now 1

The ultra-compact keyboard controller is equipped with an arsenal of buttons, knobs and beat pads that provide hands-on performance and production control. This USB-powered MIDI controller has a 25-key velocity-sensitive keyboard, eight backlit MPC-style pads and Q-Link knobs, a four-way joystick and over 1,500 sounds.

The MKP Mini 3 ($119) is the third installment to the lineup of the popular mini keyboards. You can purchase the MPK Mini on Amazon in black, white, gray and red. The Akai Pro MPK Mini Play MK3 ($150) is available at Amazon as well.

For more must-have gear, be sure to check out our list of producer-approved headphones and best speakers for music lovers.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad