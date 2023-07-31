Charlotte Tilbury & Disney Released a Magical Collection Together: Shop the Limited-Edition Line Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your fairy godmother has arrived to grant your beauty wishes in the form of an exclusive collaboration between Charlotte Tilbury and Disney. Looking for an excuse to buy new beauty products? The two brands partnered together to create an enchanting collection in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and the beauty brand’s 10-year anniversary — and it’s a magical one.

Starting Monday (July 31), you can shop the new release that includes limited-edition collectible products such as the bestselling Magic Cream, the Beauty Wands and a new Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag, which are adorned with Tinkerbell-themed packaging. Plus, there are 10 new Disney-inspired makeup looks you can recreate at home.

The collection isn’t the only surprise we received either, the brand also released a short animated video of Tilbury with Tinkberbell. And, if you’ve long been a fan of collecting Disney pins, the beauty brand has four collectable ones of their own, which feature Tinkerbell in different poses. To redeem them, add it to the gift option on the Charlotte Tilbury website using the code DISNEYPIN.

Keep reading to shop the Charlotte Tilbury x Disney 100 collection.

Charlotte Tilbury

Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury – Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag $48

Whether you’re traveling or just need a cute place to store your makeup products, this makeup bag is here to make your storing wishes come true. It features a deep red shade adorned with a Tinkerbell pattern to showcase your love for Disney and the makeup brand.

Charlotte Tilbury

Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury – Beauty Light Wand $42

You’ll be glowing (literally) after you apply the much-loved Beauty Light Wand to your cheeks. The formula acts as a highlighter that’ll blend into your skin and comes in three shades: Spotlight, pink and gold.

Charlotte Tilbury

Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury – Charlotte's Magic Cream $100

The bestselling Magic Cream just got a Disney makeover. Not only will it help hydrate and nourish your skin with hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, but also uses a peptide complex that aims to plump the skin.

Charlotte Tilbury

Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury – Limited-Edition Collectables $190

If you’re in the mood to splurge on all three, bundle it together with the collectables kit that includes both beauty products and the stylish bag to carry the Disney-themed products and more in.

And check below to watch the special animated short.