Here Are 7 Celebrity-Owned, Eco-Friendly Brands to Shop for Earth Day & Every Day

As the climate crisis continues to worsen, it’s important now more than ever to take steps toward making environmental change.

A number of celebrities, including Rihanna, Selena Gomez and more, have begun taking responsibility and making efforts within their brands to keep their products as mindfully sourced and eco-friendly as possible. And it’s not just for their own brands. For her latest collaboration with Nike due April 24, Billie Eilish is releasing a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration made from recycled materials.

In honor of Earth Day (April 22), we’ve compiled a list of celebrity-owned brands that are conscious of their environmental footprint. See more below.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE

Gwen Stefani designed GXVE with sustainability in mind. An affordably priced collection of red lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadow pallets and eyebrow pencils, the vegan and cruelty-free line is formulated without parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and phthalates.

GXVE by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick $26 Buy Now 1

GXVE also utilizes sustainable materials, including recycled plastic and glass for its primary containers, and everything in the line comes in 100% recyclable packaging. See more musician-owned beauty brands here.

Pharrell’s Human Race

From skincare to footwear, Pharrell’s Human Race brand was created to encourage people to prioritize wellness. Launched in 2020, Human Race includes vegan skincare products, footwear and clothing. The company is “dedicated to the pursuit of higher quality and greater sustainability” through eco-friendly and sustainable products and packaging, which includes refillable products.

Humanrace Skincare Rice Powder Cleanser $35 Buy Now 1

In early April, the Grammy winner debuted the Human Race Premium Basics spring collection with Adidas. The gender-neutral apparel line features colorful hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, shorts and sweatpants made from 100% organic French Terry cotton and priced from around $50-$130. The collection is available in sizes 3XS to 2XL and in seven colorways including gold, emerald, beige, brown, light and heather gray, black and off-white.

Katy Perry’s Katy Perry Collections

Katy Perry came to a crossroad with her brand. Katy Perry Collections was originally launched in 2017 in partnership with Global Brand Group. In March, Perry told Women’s Wear Daily that she had the choice to either let the brand “slowly fade away into nothingness” or take on the challenge and “bet on myself.” Perry relaunched the brand with a vibrant array of spring styles split into floral and beach themes and available in solids and prints. The collection has sandals, platform heels, loafers, sneakers and more made from materials such as vegan leather, PVC and canvas.

Katy Perry Collections The Rizzo $89 Buy Now 1

Going forward, Perry noted that she wants to continue incorporating more eco-friendly materials in the product lineup. You can shop the collection via the brand’s website, as well as Nordstrom, Macy’s and Belk.

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin

Rihanna‘s skincare line shares its earth-conscious efforts on its website, including eliminating excess packaging whenever possible and incorporating post-consumer recycled material into its bottles, tubes and jars. Additionally, some products are refillable, so beauty fans don’t have to waste packaging when repurchasing their favorite products. The list of vegan and cruelty-free products from Fenty Skin includes the new Cookies ‘N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Mask.

Fenty Skin Cookies 'N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask $32 Buy Now 1

“I wanted the packaging to be beautiful, but also functional with an earth-conscious approach,” RiRi says on the site. “We eliminated boxes where we could, we have refill systems, and we use recycled materials where possible. Nobody is perfect, but I really believe we can try our best to do right and we’ll keep evolving as we go.”

Shop Fenty Skin products here.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty

According to Selena Gomez‘s makeup brand site, the company makes “a conscious effort to limit waste wherever possible” by using 100% recyclable boxes made from “responsibly sourced, FSC-certified materials, and printed with water-based ink.”

The brand shared plans to introduce post-consumer recycled materials into their packaging late last year. “I wanted to create a brand that was thoughtfully made, inside and out,” Gomez writes on the website. “From the products to the packaging, and even the suppliers we partner with…we’re constantly learning and improving to make everything better for you, and the environment.”

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen $29 Buy Now 1

One of Rare Beauty’s best-sellers it the Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 sunscreen. The tinted moisturizer offers light coverage and hydration. Shop additional Rare Beauty products here.

Stella McCartney

Paul McCartney‘s daughter Stella’s popular fashion brand is committed to environmental responsibility — including vegan materials, recyclable packaging and sustainable energy in stores.

“We strive to create the most beautiful, desirable products with the least impact on our environment,” the website shares. “Our conscious values are also the inspiration behind our innovation. As industry leaders, we endeavour to create the most cutting-edge materials and animal alternatives, continuing to push towards circularity and being fully transparent by developing tools to measure and report our impact.”

The luxury brand typically retails for around $1,000 and higher, but the designer debuted a more affordable collaboration with Adidas in March. The collection has tights, jackets, shirts, shoes, hats and other sporty pieces.

adidas by Stella McCartney True Pace Jacket $260 Buy Now 1

The collection is made from post-industrial and post-consumer waste such as plastic bottles – empowering the highest-impact performance with the lowest impact on the planet.

As for the Beatles legend, he too has been a proponent of sustainability and eco-friendly practices and has spoken out about climate control. Shop the Stella McCartney brand here.

Kanye West’s Yeezy

Kanye West has expressed a desire to make his Yeezy brand more eco-friendly. For starters, he bought a farm in Wyoming and intends to grow organic cotton in addition to reducing the use of synthetic fabrics in his line, West said in an interview with Zane Lowe last year.

The brand took a step in the direction of sustainability with the release of the eco-friendly Yeezy Foam RNNRs.

Yeezy Foam RNNR $181 Buy Now 1

The uniquely shaped shoes are made with an algae-based foam and were first released in 2020. The newly-released Yeezy Rnnrs in Sulfar and Stone Sage were restocked earlier in the week and sold out at Adidas, but you can get them on Stockx and other resale sites.