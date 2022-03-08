One Love: Cedella Marley & Fossil Team Up for International Women’s Day Collection

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley and CEO of Bob Marley Group Of Companies attends the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery on Feb. 1, 2022 in London.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Cedella Marley – author, designer, recording artists and daughter of Bob Marley – is partnering with Fossil for a limited-edition collection released on Tuesday (March 8).

Inspired by her father’s timeless hit “One Love,” and her Jamaican heritage, the Cedella Marley x Fossil Collection boasts vibrant styles that embody the spirit of togetherness.

Included in the collection: a limited-edition Fossil watch with interchangeable wrist straps ($180), a gold-tone brass charm necklace that spells out “One Love” ($28), a leather backpack ($280) and a matching wallet, the latter of which will be released at a later date.

As part of Fossil’s ongoing effort to #MakeTimeForGood, 25% of proceeds from the limited-edition collection will be donated to World Pulse, a non-profit organization that utilizes social networking to drive social change by empowering women. Additionally, Fossil will donate $10,000 to the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation to support the activities of the Jamaica Women’s National Football Program. Cedella also serves as global ambassador for the organization.

See items from the Cedella Marley x Fossil Collection below.

This special edition of the Carlie Three-Hand watch has an interchangeable strap in rose gold strap, and a multicolor leather strap (pictured above).

A blend of gold and brass, this exclusive charm necklace is a great way to spread a loving message.

Need a versatile bag? The Cedella Marley x Fossil International Women’s Day Limited Edition Parker Backpack has a top handle, two adjustable and detachable backpack/crossbody straps, so you can wear it multiple ways. It’s made from eco-leather with polyurethane trim, and lined with recycled polyester.