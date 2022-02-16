Casetify Teams With Nickelodeon’s ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ for Bikini Bottom-Inspired Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Casetify and Nickelodeon are teaming up for a limited-edition collection inspired by SpongeBob Squarepants, the phone accessories brand announced on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The colorful collaboration — which includes compostable and customizable phone cases featuring iconic characters from the animated series, along with accessories for Airpods Pro, iPads, Nintendo Switch pouches, Magsafe Wireless chargers, water bottles, 2-in-1 grip stands — launches on Feb. 22.

The collection retails for $35-$75. Fans can join the waiting list to get early access to the collection on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. PT.

SpongeBob, Patrick Strar, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward and Mr. Krabs are featured on a variety of designs that showcase Krabby Patties, Kelpo products, Krusty Krab Pizza, Sandy’s Sea-Nut Butter and Patrick’s Pickle Paradise ice cream.

“Over the years, SpongeBob SquarePants has brought so much joy to homes all over the world and this collection connects our favorite characters and their humorous moments to our most-loved accessories,” Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Consumer Products to celebrate the animated series in a fun, colorful collection for all generations to enjoy.”

SpongeBob reigns as one of the longest-running animated series on TV. The show, about a lovable sea sponge and his flock of friends, premiered on Nickelodeon in 1999. Since then, the character has grown into a multibillion-dollar franchise with artists like Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X among the millions of SpongeBob fans. By the way, you can binge episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

See photos of the Casetify x SpongeBob Collection below.