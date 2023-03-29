‘We Just Went Double Platinum’: Cardi B Celebrates Vodka-Infused Whipshots Sales Milestone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B’s Whipshots are doing better than ever. The vodka-infused whipped cream has sold more than 2 million cans and expanded into new markets, the brand announced Wednesday (March 29).

“We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” Cardi said in a statement. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”

The Bronx native partnered with Starco Brands to release the boozy, non-dairy whipped cream, which sold its first million cans in just 10 months and went on to sell another million cans four months later.

Whipshots retail for $5.99 for the smaller, 50-milliliter can, while the larger, 200-milliliter can is $14.99.

“The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the U.S. has been astounding and is a true testament to what’s possible when you have an incredible product and best-in-class retail partners,” noted Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar.

Cardi B and Starco launched Whipshots in December 2021 with vanilla, mocha and caramel flavors. A limited-edition peppermint flavor was released around the holidays last year.

In addition to reaching a sales milestone, Whipshots has expanded into 26 markets around the U.S. including new states such as Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Tennessee.

The brand picked up new retail partners as well, including Meijer, Albertsons, Walmart, Vons, Rouses, Woodman’s and Giant Eagle. Whipshots are also available online at Total Wine & More and through delivery apps such as Instacart, Door Dash, Drizzly and GoPuff.

Although she’s not the only recording artist to sell booze, Cardi opened up about her vision for Whipshots in an interview with Complex last year.

“I feel like if it was just mediocre, people would just be like, ‘Ah, whatever.’ Things are always going to sell when you have hard-core fans, but I wanted this to be big,” she said at the time. “Like, bigger than life, and that is always the goal. So I believe in my product. I love my product. It’s delicious and it’s very strong. And I feel like everybody keeps giving me positive feedback.”