Cardi B Stars in New Beats Ad: Here’s How to Shop the New Earbuds

The rapper shows off the new Beats Studio Buds for the brand. Here's how to score a pair of your own.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B is the star in Beats By Dre’s latest commercial for its new earphones: the Beats Studio Buds+, which are currently available for pre-order for $169.99; they hit shelves May 18. The release comes just a few months after Chlöe Bailey made her debut in a Beats commercial of her own.

In the new ad, Cardi is answering and making calls in a luxurious room and later while browsing a corner store for a beverage. She shows off the sleek capabilities of the earphones in true Cardi fashion — her hair features a vibrant purple streak, and she’s in with a floral robe and matching purple set all while sporting the compact yet multipurpose wireless earbuds as her as her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Up” plays intermittently.

See the full ad from Cardi’s Instagram below.

Consider these a sleek upgrade from your headphones or earbuds, as the Beats Studio Buds+ feature upgraded noise-canceling capabilities combined with transparency modes. The brand also incorporated three new acoustic vents to improve audio precision, redesigned microphones and new acoustic architecture for providing a higher quality calling and talking experience.

On top of that, the buds comes with a new and improved voice-targeting algorithm that’ll help cut out the background noise and capture the noises that matter. Right now, you can snag the transparent shade for preorder at Best Buy and Amazon, but the collection will come in three colors, with black/gold and ivory being the two other shades.

Preorder the new earbuds below before they sell out.

