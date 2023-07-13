Cardi B’s Reebok Sneakers Are 70% Off: Where to Shop the Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok is treating fans to a summer blowout sale until Friday (July 14) with up to 60% off apparel, footwear and more. While your first thought may be to add a new pair of shorts or leggings to your cart, you don’t want to miss out on scoring a pair of sneakers, apparel and more from Cardi B’s collection for as much as 70% off.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B’s elevated sneaker line with Reebok was originally released in 2022, but now you can get a pair of your own for less than half the price. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your outfits or want to channel your inner rap star, now’s the time to grab a pair of your own.

Size out of stock? Don’t worry — you can still get a pair on sale from Amazon, Foot Locker and Journey’s. Don’t wait too long, though, as sizes are quickly selling out.

Keep reading to shop the shoes on sale.

Reebok

Cardi B Club C V2 Shoes $44.97 $150 70% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The electric blue Club C V2 shoes are a whopping 70% off, dropping the sneakers down to under $50. This style was designed with a molded Vector and oversized outsole lugs to pay homage to Reebok, while the vibrant blue shade represents Cardi B’s unique personality.

Reebok

Cardi B Club C V2 Shoes $44.97 $120 63% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep things neutral in a beige version of the rapper’s shoes that are not only versatile enough to wear with joggers or jeans, but will have your feet singing “I Like It” once they feel the support and padded comfort inside.

Reebok

Cardi B Slides $24.97 $75 67% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Slide your feet into a pair of these Cardi-inspired slides that are 67% off. They’re available in three shades — black, red and blue — and are perfect for lounging around the house or wearing to the beach.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best celebrity Crocs collaborations, Selena Gomez’s Our Place collection and the best Barbie merch.