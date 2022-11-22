Cardi B’s Boozy Holiday Drink Will ‘Melt in Your Mouth’: Here’s How You Can Make It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B, mixologist! The Grammy-winning rapper posted her very own holiday drink recipe and it’s already racked up more than 4.4 million likes across TikTok and Instagram.

“I’m going to make the most delicious, coziest holiday drink,” Cardi proclaimed in a TikTok video posted on Saturday (Nov 20). “You’re going to f—ing love this sh–!”

Cardi — glammed up in full makeup and a pink-and-purple ombre wig — shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to make her yummy spiked hot chocolate, topped with her newly released Peppermint Whipshots.

To start, Cardi poured a few ounces of Fa!rlife milk into a glass mug and popped it in the microwave for “extra coziness.” Next, Cardi mixed the warm milk with Ghirardelli’s Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix and added a few shots of Bailey’s Irish Cream, “To spice some sh– up.”

She topped the drink off with Peppermint Whipshots, a new flavor from her line of vodka-infused whipped cream, and put a Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark chocolate square in her mouth before taking a sip. “Literally melting in my mouth!”

Cardi reposted the clip to her Instagram account with the caption, “I’m not that good at making TikTok’s soo lmaaaooooo……but this is the most delicious holiday drink [with] the new @whip_shots flavored 🎁🎄….I promise it melts in your mouth!”

Check below to shop ingredients for Cardi’s spiked holiday drink.

Cardi B’s Holiday Hot Chocolate:

