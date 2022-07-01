Cardi B Goes Casual in $31 Shorts Set: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on Dec. 3, 2021 in Miami Beach.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to dress like Cardi B. From luxury to budget-friendly, when it comes to style, the Bronx native doesn’t care about the price.

Cardi has been in promo mode for her new single “Hot Shit,” but she kept it casual in an affordable outfit on Thursday (June 30) as she sang along to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” single while on Instagram Live (a can of Cardi’s Whip Shots can also be seen in the footage).

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The mother of two dressed down in a cute, yellow Looney Tunes Tune Squad Sleeveless Graphic Cropped Tank Top ($14.99) from Target and matching lounge shorts ($16.99). The summery look is perfect for either lounging around the house or wearing to a BBQ, birthday party or another casual outing. Made from soft, polyester blend, the shorts and top are sold separately and available in sizes ranging from XS-XXL.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has worn Target clothing on social media. Last month, the Grammy winner wore a $13 Women’s Disney Princess Short Sleeve Graphic Shirt in a post from her Instagram Stories. In another snapshot, Cardi rocked a $5 Wild Fable T-shirt with a pair of $2,150 Mui Mui crystal-embellished track pants, vintage Cartier glasses, Maison Margela boots and a matching bag, her favorite Charles Jeffery Loverboy Rabbit Beanie and jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Want more affordable Cardi faves? She modeled a few different Playboy swimsuits in May, including this Playboy High Cut Masthead One Piece Bathing Suit ($55) and this Lace Up Back Bunny One Piece Swimsuit (on sale for $32) with a Playboy logo necklace similar to this Rabbit Head Pave Necklace, which is on sale for $7 during the Playboy store’s Fourth of July sale.

Check below to buy the Tune Squad tank top and shorts while they’re still in stock.

Target

Looney Tunes Tune Squad Sleeveless Cropped Tank $14.99 Buy Now 1

Target