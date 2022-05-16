This BTS Tribute Is Perfect for K-Pop Fans: Where to Get Tickets Before They’re Gone

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Need a fun way to celebrate BTS? Fever’s popular Candlelight series will feature a special two-night performance honoring the K-pop superstars.

Candlelight K Pop: A Tribute to BTS will take place on May 25 and June 22 at Ovation Square Long Beach, Calif.

Tickets range from $35 to $70, but most of the lower-priced tickets are almost gone (for both dates). Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. PT. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start time. Late entry will not be permitted.

Attendees will be surrounded by candlelight while enjoying BTS songs performed by the Orchid Quartet, a Los Angeles-based string quartet. The tentative performance lineup will include “Butter,” “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” “Life Goes On,” “DNA,” “Spring Day,” “I Need U,” “Save Me,” “Black Swan,” “My Universe” with Coldplay, “Permission to Dance,” “Butterfly,” “Pied Piper,” “Fake Love” and “Dynamite.”

Audience members must be at least 10 years old to attend and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Fever’s live music series combines candlelit musical tributes in unconventional venues and has featured tributes to Taylor Swift, Adele and other recording artists.

For BTS ARMY members who don’t live in or near Southern California, there’s another BTS candlelight tribute that will be held Thursday (May 19) at Historic Sanctuary at St. David’s in Austin, Texas. Tickets range from $25-$60.

The BTS candlelight tribute series kicks off ahead of the group’s upcoming anthology album Proof, which drops June 10.

On Monday (May 16), BTS member V got candid about accepting both facets of his personality on the forthcoming album.

“I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and the artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the ‘Singularity’ music video,” he explained in a video shared to Big Hit Music’s Twitter account. “That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY. But Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends.”

According to Big Hit, the album will consist of “three CDs that contain brand-new tracks, members’ selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more.”