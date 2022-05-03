Camila Cabello’s Met Gala Makeup Included This $12 L’Oréal Mascara

Camila Cabello attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Camila Cabello’s Met Gala makeup included a drug-store mascara that you can buy on sale for less than $10. The Cinderella star used L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara and other products from the brand to pull off her whimsical red-carpet look.

The “Bam Bam” singer channeled the Gilded Age theme in a Prabal Gurung crop top and skirt adorned with flowers. Her hair was pulled into a bun accessorized with custom-made flowers.

“I know the Gilded Age was a time of economic growth and cultural values of materialism, the whole industrialization boom kind of happened, so this dress is completely sustainable,” Cabello explained to Access Hollywood during the Met Gala red carpet. “It’s an upcycled dress, which was really important for me to do in general but this time around, I was like ‘I love the kind of juxtaposition.’ That was a time when gold and expensive fabrics [were the norm] and now in the era of the climate crises, these resources – like me being covered in flowers – these finite resources in the natural world are kind of like the true, most valuable things.”

Cabello’s makeup was done by Patrick Ta for L’Oréal Paris. Ta applied 3-4 layers of mascara to Cabello’s lashes and L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lip and Cheek Tint on her cheekbones, before completing the look with L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in the shade “Mauved.”

Other products used include L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer and L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear In a Powder.

The popular L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara usually retails for $11.99, but you can find it on sale for $10 or less at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other major retailers.

