Where to Buy an iPhone Without Breaking the Bank

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re an iPhone loyalist or a newbie to Apple’s signature smartphone, every kind of shopper likes a good deal. For those of you who are looking for a new iPhone but don’t want to break the bank in the process, we put together a list of places where you can get a new or refurbished iPhone at a discount.

Who has the best iPhone deals? It really depends on your preference. Keep reading for a roundup of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy, that carry the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and earlier models for cheap.

How to Get an iPhone at Verizon

The iPhone 13 retails for $800, but Verizon is offering several promo deals that could put money back in your pocket. Customers who purchase an iPhone 13 Pro with any 5G Unlimited Plan can receive up to $800 off the purchase of a second phone, in addition to up to $2,000 to switch up to two phone lines. Verizon also has financing plans for $10 a month for the newly-released green iPhone 13 (with 5G Unlimited plans) and up to $1,000 to help pay off the phone when you switch to Verizon. Another great deal at Verizon: get a free iPhone 12 (64GB) with any 5G Unlimited plan. Verizon has deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and pre-owned devices too.

How to Get an iPhone at AT&T

Similar to Verizon, AT&T is offering up to $800 off iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in. Eyeing the green iPhone? Finance it at AT&T for $22 a month (for 36 months). AT&T also has deals on iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 12 mini.

How to Get an iPhone at Walmart

Depending on your carrier, buying an iPhone at Walmart will definitely save you money in the long run. The retailer offers deals on iPhone 13 and below for AT&T and Verizon phone plans.

How to Get an iPhone at Best Buy

Not only is Best Buy a great choice for iPhones, you’ll get extra perks such as free subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple News and Apple TV+ for up to six months. Upgrade and save up to $450 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with qualified activation and trade-in for new and existing T-Mobile customers. Other deals include up to $700 of an iPhone when you buy two phones. The iPhone 13 mini starts at $700.08 on BestBuy.com, and $800 for the regular size. Best Buy carries a large selection of renewed iPhones at discount as well. You can also find iPhone deals directly through T-Mobile (eligible customers have the chance to receive a free subscriptions to Apple TV+ for a year.

How to Get an iPhone at Amazon

Of course, the world’s largest online retailer carries more iPhones than you can imagine. For example, this iPhone 13 is $30 a month (or $729 for a one-time payment) with a Cricket Wireless Unlimited plan ($55 a month). If you’re interested in refurbished phones, this iPhone 12 is on sale at Amazon for $537.83 and the iPhone 12 mini is marked down to $418.20.

How to Get an iPhone at Target

Target offers iPhone deals for service with AT&T or Verizon. Choose between new, pre-paid and refurbished iPhones including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Deals include this Total Wireless pre-paid iPhone 13 for $729, or the pre-paid iPhone SE 4G (2nd Gen) at $250. And this AT&T pre-paid iPhone 7 for $350.