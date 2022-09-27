‘Bullet Train’ Is on VOD: Here’s How to Watch the Action Comedy from Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to watch Bullet Train from home? The action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock arrived on Prime Video and other digital platforms Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Pitt stars in Bullet Train as Ladybug, an assassin determined to finish out his job despite being on a train packed with murderous adversaries coming from every corner. The film is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, which was published in English last year.

Bullet Train marks Bad Bunny’s first feature-film role. The Puerto Rican recording artist portrays the Wolf, an assassin hired to kill Pitt’s character.

“I heard the name Brad Pitt and my mom said, ‘You have to say yes,’” the music star explained in an August interview with Nightline.

“We had two great days of fight scenes,” Pitt said of working with the “Neverita” singer. “Benito jumped right in like a pro.”

Bullet Train is available for $19.99 on Prime Video, Vudu, Red Box, Microsoft, YouTube and Apple TV, in addition to AMC, Verizon and Xfinity.

Directed by David Leitch, the hit film topped the box office upon its release in August, raking in $30 million opening week. Bullet Train has gone on to gross over $230 million worldwide.

Fans will be able to own physical copies of the film when it’s released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD on Oct. 18. The blu-ray and DVD retail for around $19.99-$24.99 (depending on the retailer) and the 4UHD Blu-ray is $27.99. The Steelbook edition Blu-ray features nine collectible character cards and retails for $44.99.

You can pre-order physical copies of Bullet Train at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Barnes & Noble.