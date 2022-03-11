How to Watch BTS’ Seoul Concert in Theaters

Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, SUGA at a public appearance for BTS Live Interview on the NBC Today Show on February 21, 2020 in New York, NY.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While BTS has returned to the stage this week for a three-show run in Seoul, those who can’t make it out to Seoul can still get in on the action.

The K-pop superstars performed the first of the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul shows on Thursday (March 10) and will continue the rest on March 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience. The March 10 and March 13 dates will be streamed live online for members of the ARMY unable to attend the shows in-person, while the March 12 performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world for “Live Viewing” events.

Trafalgar Releasing will host two Saturday screenings of BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul at approximately 700 screens in the U.S. and Canada and an additional 3,000 screens worldwide. Despite the title, some of these “Live Viewing” experiences, including those in North America, will not be live and instead be tape-delayed due to the time difference. Tickets are priced at $35. (Check out if your local theaters are participating in the broadcasts here.)

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The screenings will commence 15 minutes earlier than the actual concert show time for a more seamless experience. They will only be available in Korean, with no subtitles in other languages. Fans may be able to still bring their ARMY BOMB official light stick to feel like they’re right there in Seoul depending on the theaters’ guidelines.

Buy tickets here.

Last fall, BTS hosted a mini-residency at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where tickets for all four nights sold out immediately and notched the biggest ever Billboard Boxscore in California. According to Billboard Boxscore, the 2021 SoFi Stadium run grossed a mammoth $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold. It’s the largest gross for a run of shows at a single venue since 2012, when Roger Waters earned $38 million over nine shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.