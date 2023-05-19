Live Nation Extends BTS Proof Exhibition in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Get Tickets

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After making stops in South Korea, Japan and China, the BTS exhibition has finally landed in Los Angeles, and fans will have even more chances to experience all things BTS.

Due to popular demand, Live Nation has added new dates to BTS Exhibition: Proof in Los Angeles, an immersive exhibition held at Third Street Promenaded in Santa Monica, Calif. The exhibition, which launched this month and has been extended through July 8, explores BTS’ “past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience.”

In addition to visiting the exhibit, BTS fans will be able to shop limited-edition merch. Tickets to the exhibit range from $50 to $60, but they’re almost sold out, so it’s best to buy in advance.

No on-site tickets will be sold. However, leftover tickets will be available online until two hours before each time slot for that specific date. Although tickets for this weekend sold out, tickets are still available for May 23-25 and May 30-31. Tickets are also available for June and the first week of July.

If you use one account to purchase multiple tickets for your group, the entire party must arrive together, as each ticket will be scanned separately. Tickets are non-transferable and re-entry is prohibited once you leave.

Fans can enter the exhibit only during their reserved time, which are separated into 80-minute time slots starting at 10 a.m. PT until 8:20 p.m. PT. Your ticket will be canceled if you arrive more than 30 minutes late from the reserved time, so be sure to arrive early. Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade is accessible by car and public transportation, including Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus and L.A. Metro. Find parking information here.

The BTS Army has lots to celebrate this year! Apart from the upcoming 10-year anniversary on July 9, fans can pre-order the official BTS biography, which drops on BTS Army Day.

