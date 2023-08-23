This BTS-Themed Bag Is Perfect for Travel & It’s Only $15: Where to Pre-Order It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Next month, Loungefly will release a BTS-themed bag that’s perfect for travel.

The Funko Pop! BTS Band Passport Bag features adorable illustrations of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and retails for just $15. The bag drops Sept. 18, but it’s best to pre-order just in case it goes out of stock.

Apart from the BTS all-over print, the canvas bag is covered in red hearts and stars with each BTS member’s name written against a black background.

The 7-inch x 9-inch bag features an adjustable shoulder strap with silver-colored hardware and a zipper pouch in the front. It’s designed for a passport, but you can use the BTS crossbody bag to carry around small items such as lip gloss, other forms of identification and house keys.

The bag has a larger, main compartment and a zipper pouch in the front while the crossbody design makes it great for using while traveling or maybe even attending a concert since it keeps your passport and another forms of identification handy.

If you’re shopping for a full set of BTS gear, the passport bag matches with this BTS Zip Around Wallet ($20) and BTS All-Over Print Mini Backpack ($39.99).

Although BTS will be on hiatus until 2025 to fulfill military duties, the K-Pop group released a book for its 10th anniversary in July and several members have released solo music. Jung Kook’s “Seven” single featuring Latto topped the Billboard Global Charts for a fifth straight week, BTS’ V recently unveiled a video teaser for his new single “Blue” and J-Hope dropped his debut solo album, Jack in The Box, along with a Disney+ documentary before beginning his military service in April.

The BTS Passport Bag is available online at Entertainment Earth, Amazon and Funko.com.

Pre-order below.