Nordstrom’s BTS Merch Has Arrived: Here’s What’s Still Available

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ARMY, rejoice! You can now shop Nordstrom’s BTS Merch collection. The official line, produced by HYBE, was unveiled at midnight on Friday (Feb. 25), and features a lot of BTS-themed goodies such as gender-inclusive apparel — including tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants and hats — along with BTS-themed stickers, cups, magnets, notebooks, blankets, towels, flags, snow globes, keychains, pens and more.

The collection features specially curated pieces inspired by the Grammy-nominated K-pop group’s hit songs “Butter,” “Boy With Luv,” “DNA,” “Dynamite,” and “Mic Drop.” The line is available at Nordstrom.com and in stores.

This latest release from BTS comes days after the group announced extended dates for the Permission to Dance tour, which hits Las Vegas on April 8. The group will play four nights at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium, while the live broadcast event LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS will take place at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena during all four days. For fans who want to watch the concert from home, it’ll be streamed online on April 16 (the last day of the tour).

As for the BTS merch, it’s selling out fast, so to save you some time, we listed some of the items that are still available to shop below. If you do end up missing out on the merch drop, you can find a decent collection of BTS-themed merchandise on Amazon and other retailers.

Below, see some of the BTS-themed merch from Nordstrom, and click the links to order them directly.

