There’s a New BTS Collectible on the Way: How to Pre-Order This Must-Have Keepsake

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on Dec. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles.

There’s a new BTS collectible on the way! Fans can celebrate the talents of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook with the Premium BTS Logo: Seoul Edition collectible statue, which is available for pre-order at Slideshow.

This collectible piece channels the Korean group’s doorway logo and incorporates beautiful symbols and vibrant colors that pay homage to the beauty and majesty of Seoul, South Korea. The limited-edition piece retails for $55.

BTS merch tends to fly off the shelves, though, so pre-ordering is a safe choice. The BTS Logo: Solo Edition is expected to begin shipping sometime in May.

Measuring 7 inches tall, and 4.5 inches wide, this officially licensed BTS collectible incorporates beautiful symbols that include a pink Hibiscus syriacus flower, the silhouette of a Korean red pine, patterns from South Korean won currency and postal stamps, elements from the red, blue, and black South Korean flag, a Siberian tiger and imagery from the Namsan Mountain. The Premium BTS Logo: Seoul Edition also features the ARMY symbol on one side of the statue.

For more BTS pieces to add to your collection, pre-order the Premium BTS Logo: Butter Edition ($55), or other editions, including The Color of Love and 7 With You.

Sideshow also sells extremely lifelike BTS statues of RM, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The 9.1-inch statues retail for $195 each and ship in April.

In other BTS news, the group kicked off the first of three shows at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on Thursday (March 10). The performance marked their first live show in the city in more than two years.