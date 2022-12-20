‘Smooth Like Butter’: This BTS Collab Is Perfect for Beauty Lovers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Bangtan Boys dropped a new collaboration for beauty-loving members of the BTS Army!

BTS and the South Korean beauty giant Laneige teamed up for a special edition of the brand’s lip sleeping mask set. The Laneige BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set features three delicious scents inspired by the BTS singles “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.”

Available at Sephora.com and Laneige.com, the $35 set includes an exclusive “Butter” flavor (that smells like buttered popcorn) along with a couple of fan-favorite scents: Peach Iced Tea and Sweet Candy.

Fans will also find other nods to BTS in the packaging, which features a mini turntable and colorful mini-jars inspired by the group’s album art.

BigHit Music & Hybe x Amorepacific

Laneige lip masks are rich in antioxidants and hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, murumuru butter and vitamin C. Some of the brand’s top sellers and newly released products include the Lip Glowy Balm ($17), the Water Sleeping Mask ($24) and the Besties Kit ($35).

This latest partnership between BTS and Amorepacific, the South Korean beauty and cosmetics company behind more than 30 brands including Laneige, Mamonde, Etude and Innisfree, follows a successful limited-edition release last year.

BTS is currently on hiatus to fulfill their military duties, but the BTS Army will get to see the group take the big screen in BTS Yet to Come in Cinema. The concert film will hit more than 110 theaters worldwide on Feb. 1, 2023.

Shopping for more BTS gear? Click here for the best gifts for BTS fans.