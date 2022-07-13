BTS Teams Up With Casetify Again For ‘Permission to Dance’ Collection: Here’s a Sneak Peek

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS and Casetify are teaming up once again for a new lineup of custom tech accessories debuting later this month. Announced on Wednesday (July 13), the collection is inspired by the K-pop group’s No. 1 hit “Permission to Dance” and marks the fifth time that Casetify and BTS have joined forces.

Casetify’s latest collab highlights multiple elements that the BTS Army will recognize, including components from the “Permission to Dance” music video and song lyrics printed on Casetify’s best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, Mirror Cases and the all-new Impact Crush Case series. The K-pop group’s iconic purple balloon will debut on Casetify’s brand-new, ultra-soft, violet pillow case ($50).

Another product debuting in the collection, a special-edition Casetify Bead Strap adorned with the BTS logo and “Permission to Dance” charms. Airpods and Airpods Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, Macbook and iPad covers, Magsafe chargers, Magsafe wallets, and Apple AirTags are included in the collection which will retail for $25 – $75.

“We could not be more excited to continue our tech accessories with BTS,” Casetify founder and CEO Wes Ng said in a statement. “The fifth installment of our collaboration series brings shoppers an all new capsule inspired by their song ‘Permission to Dance,’ serving as an everyday reminder to radiate love and positivity.”

The Casetify x BTS “Permission to Dance” collection launches on July 26 at 1:00 a.m. PT, early access begins on July 25 at 8 p.m. PT. Click here to join the waitlist to get first dibs on the collection as soon as it becomes available.

Get a sneak peek at the new collection below.

