Funko’s BTS ‘Butter’ Collection Is Here: Where to Buy the Vinyl Pop! Figures Online

“Smooth like butter!” Earlier this year, Funko Pop debuted the BTS “Butter” collection, featuring figurines of Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jung Kook, J-Hope and Jin, decked out in their wardrobe from the “Butter” music video complete with name tags.

The Pop! vinyls — sold separately and as a seven-pack collectible set — went up for pre-order on June 23 and began shipping out this month.

And it seems that more vinyl figures have been released, per the Funko website. As of Wednesday (Nov. 11), the site has the collectible figurines listed under “new releases.” For K-pop fans who missed the first wave of pre-orders over the summer, all seven of the vinyl Pop! figures are now in stock at Funko.com.

BTS ARMY members can shop the collection at Amazon, Entertainment Earth and GameStop, although prices and release dates may vary depending on the retailer. Amazon pre-orders, for example, will be released on Dec. 31, while Entertainment Earth is listed for March 2023.

The 4-inch Pop! vinyls retail for $11.99-$12.99, while the set of mini-figurines is $88.33 and sold exclusively at Walmart.

“Butter” recently reached a musical milestone, becoming the K-pop group’s second single to earn one billion Spotify streams. The music video has racked up over 825 million views on YouTube.

This latest Funko Pop! collaboration follows the BTS Dynamite Collection released last year.

The BTS Funko Pop! “Butter” collectibles are in stock at Funko.com and GameStop, and you can pre-order them at Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

