Bruno Mars Is Taking Over Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve: How to Get Tickets

Bruno Mars is already booked for New Year’s Eve! The Grammy winner is slated to perform two shows in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and 31.

The New Year’s Eve performances will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM Grand. Tickets went on sale Friday (Sept. 23) and are currently priced at $575 and up on Ticketmaster.

The 36-year-old singer is no stranger to Sin City, but he’s usually not onstage alone. Mars and Anderson .Paak wrapped up their Silk Sonic residency at the Park MGM last month.

The New Year’s Eve shows will be the first time that Mars has hit the stage for a solo concert in the U.S., since Silk Sonic released their debut single “Leave the Door Open” last year. His last solo album was 24K Magic, released in 2016. The multi-platinum album spawned singles such as “That’s What I Like,” “Finesse,” “Versace on the Floor” and the title track.

Before he takes on Vegas, the “Uptown Funk” singer will head down under to perform at the opening of Australia’s newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Oct. 14 and 15. Mars previously sold out three tours in Australia, and as if he’s not already busy enough, the Hawaii native launched his own rum brand, SelvaRay, earlier this year. SelvaRay retails for $35 and up and is available in white rum, chocolate rum, coconut rum and the limited edition Owner’s Reserve. The rum is packaged in an eye-catching bottle featuring a gold logo with matching script, and a round cork stopper.

“The bottle needs to reflect what’s [inside] and just the spirit around it,” Mars told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “Because when I tasted it, all of a sudden, I felt like I was sparkling. For me, personally, it’s the perfect thing after I’ve had a hard day, I want to smile, I want to listen to some music, or celebrate with my friends. So with rum, it’s a very uplifting, upbeat feeling.”