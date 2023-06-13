Broadway Sings Taylor Swift: Here’s How Swifties Can Snag Tickets to a Unique Concert Tribute

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention, Swifties! If you weren’t able to snag tickets to Taylor Swift‘s stadium tour (and even if you did get tickets but want to here more of the TayTay’s music performed live), there’s another opportunity to sport an Eras Tour outfit and listen to the singer’s music live via Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. Act fast, though, as tickets are selling fast!

The events will take place July 6 and July 9 at The Cutting Room in New York City. Musical performances will include hit Broadway stars from shows such as Hamilton, Six, Waitress, Kinky Boots, Wicked and the upcoming show Merrily We Roll Along. Not only can you expect to hear songs from albums such as Lover, Reputation, Red and more, but it will all be done in front of a 14-piece orchestra.

Tickets start at $30, and you’ll have the choice between four hour-and-a-half shows with July 6 shows starting at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time, while the July 9 shows start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There’s a $25 minimum spend per person at the show, but luckily, the show is paired with a mix of cocktails and a full food menu to sip and munch on while you sing along to your favorite tunes.

Add this show to your summer festival and tour lineup if you want to jam out to your favorite Swift songs featuring the strong and hypnotic vocals of Broadway’s biggest stars.

