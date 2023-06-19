This Britney Spears Windshield Sunshade Is the Amazon Find We Never Knew We Needed

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oops! We did it again and found the Amazon product your cart needs ASAP. There exists a Britney Spears windshield sunshade that’ll not only give your car a celebrity upgrade, but will keep it cool when shade-covered parking spots are at a minimum. You won’t have to worry about your spare lip gloss completely melting or your seatbelt turning scalding hot thanks to this li’l gadget.

It won’t just give the illusion that Spears is in your car either — no, the design also features media personality Paris Hilton and actress and singer Lindsey Lohan, based on the infamous paparazzi photo of the legendary pop-culture trio out on the town. Now, your car will look as though the ’00s trio is sitting front seat in your car.

To sweeten the deal, the sunshade is only $25 meaning you can get a fun and unique car accessory without breaking the bank. Traditional windshield sunshades usually come with a basic and simple design — like that bright silver reflecting model that you usually have to shade your eyes from when looking at it.

Keep scrolling to shop the unique accessory.

Treat yourself to a cooler car both temperature and style-wise. The Hoxone Windshield Sunshade features three icons: Spears, Lohan and Hilton on the front giving the illusion that they’re sitting front seat in your car. Not only that, but it will keep the sun from turning up the temperature in your car allowing you to grocery shop without having to hop into a sweat-inducing vehicle. It’s also foldable allowing you to easily store it away when you’re done using it.

Plus, it’ll provide UV protection when you’re sitting in your car when it’s turned off and don’t want to worry about reapplying sunscreen.

One of our shopping editors even considers this their go-to for unique gifts for friends and housewarming parties as “it’s something that always brings a smile to people’s faces” and the nostalgia that comes with it since “that era of pop culture and this photo of the three stars is instantly recognizable and super iconic.”

