Britney Spears’ Makeup Artist Wanted to Create a ‘Timeless & Glowing Look’ for Pop Star’s Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Britney Spears fans may be used to seeing the pop icon dressed casually on social media, but she turned up the glam for her wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9).

Spears wore one of four custom Versace gowns during the wedding ceremony and enlisted celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Charlotte Tilbury for her bridal makeup, which included a $34, nude lipstick that’s perfect for wedding season.

The British makeup maven partnered with her niece and fellow makeup artist Sofia Tilbury to create a dreamy, rose petal pink bridal look using Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and Pillow Talk Party collection.

“I was SO thrilled and honored to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look! Britney is the queen of pop and an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy,” Charlotte said in a statement, calling Spears a “natural beauty” with “mesmerizing big, brown eyes.”

“We wanted to create a timeless, glowing look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns, designed by my talented friend, Donatella [Versace],” Tilbury continued. “We created a glowy, dreamy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes – starting with beautifully radiant skin, adding a soft smokey eye, peachy, glowing cheeks and of course, the perfect nude-pink bridal lip! My talented niece Sofia Tilbury was there with her on the day to bring the look to life – she looked so gorgeous and happy! I’m sending so much LOVE, LIGHT, and LAUGHTER to Britney and Sam for their fabulous, fun-filled future together.”

For the big day, Spears’ skin was prepped with Charlotte Tilbury’s Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Goddess Cleansing Ritual, Glow Toner (coming soon), Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, and Cryo-Recovery Mask & Eye Serum, among other products. Spears also used Beautiful Skin Foundation, Magic Away Concealer, Hollywood Contour Wand, Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, and Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara on her eyes.

To create a rosy-nude lip, Spears rocked Matte Revolution Lipstick in the Pillow Talk shade along with matching Lip Cheat lip liner and Collagen Lip Bath lipgloss.

Charlotte Tilbury makeup is available at Charlotte Tilbury.com and major retailers such as Nordstrom, Revolve and Sephora. Click the links below to shop some of the affordable products that Spears wore on wedding day.

