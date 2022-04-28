Britney Spears Wore a Long-Sleeve Polka Dot Dress on Instagram & It’s Almost Sold Out: Shop These Affordable Alternatives Instead

Britney Spears visits the Zappos.com campus in Downtown Las Vegas to celebrate her partnership with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) and Zappos on February 26, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Polka dots are perfect for spring: Just ask Britney Spears. The superstar channeled Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Ripa and Lucille Ball in an Instagram video posted Tuesday (April 26).

Spears modeled a burgundy polka dot, long-sleeve dress and a short-sleeve pastel dress in the video. Ripa even got in on the fun sporting a blue polka dot dress on Live With Kelly & Ryan.

Naturally, the wine-colored dress that Spears rocked online is almost sold out (her impact!). The pop princess got dolled up in the Matilde Bordeuax and Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress from London fashion brand LK Bennett. The dress comes in sizes 2-14 and it’s on sale for $430 (regular $654). Because it’s nearly out of stock, and may be out of your budget, we rounded up a few alternatives.

See below for a list of polka dot maxi, midi, short and long dresses that you can buy online for less than $100. Want more fashion finds? Check out our list of best platform heels and online thrift stores to shop for Earth Month and beyond.

Lulu’s v-neck, flounce sleeve-dress is great for nice weather — and you can dress it up, or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers. The fit and flare dress is made from lightweight, woven polyester in a ditsy rust and ivory print. It has a princess-seamed bodice with full button placket and a tieable waist. Click here for other polka dot dresses available at Lulu’s.

Attending an indoor or outdoor event? Do it in style in this Relipop polka dot dress available on Amazon in over a dozen different colors. The comfy and breathable dress is made from 95% polyester (5% cotton) and it comes in sizes ranging from S-XXL.

With thousands of positive reviews, it’s no wonder why PrettyGarden’s dresses are so popular. Designed to fit sizes XS-XXL, this halter dress comes in several colors including green, black, red and orange, and it’s available in prints and solid colors. If you’d rather not go sleeveless, but want to stay in the same price range, check out the Ouges V-Neck Polka Dot Dress ($20) with pockets.

City Chic is a plus size brand for the confident and curvy fashionista. This midi dress is designed in a bright orange polka dots with batwing sleeves — and it’s on sale for $90. Another cute option in plus sizes: this polka dot slit maxi dress on sale at Nasty Gal for $28.

Can’t get enough of bohemian dresses? The smoked bodice featured on this dress brings definition to the tiered maxi design, which features allover polka dots, long sleeves and a tie in the back. The Topshop Polka Dot Smock Dress is available in sizes XS-XL. For an even cheaper alternative, this long-sleeve bell dress is just $40 at Target.

Peasant dresses are big this season (Bridgerton might have something to do with that). This long sleeve dress from Charles Henry in “Tomato Polka Dot” works with heels or flats. Besides the lively pattern, this charming dress features gathered sleeves and a smocked waist.

A high neck tunic is a must if you want to sport a retro, ’60s-style look. The dress pictured above is made from a soft, woven fabric and features a relaxed, mini silhouette with a classic, crew neckline, blouson sleeves with ruched cuffed detailing and a tie in the back. And it’s on sale for just $12 (regular $66).