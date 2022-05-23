This Adorable Britney Spears Funko Pop! Vinyl Is Available for Pre-Order: Here’s How to Get It

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new Britney Spears collectible will be hitting shelves this summer, and you can pre-order it right now. The upcoming Funko Pop! Albums Britney Spears vinyl figure pays homage to the cover art of the pop star’s diamond-selling sophomore album, Oops!… I Did It Again.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Packaged in a protective hard case, the collectible Pop! vinyl is secured on a fixed based and stands approximately 3.84-inches tall. The protective hard case measures 8.75-inches x 9.25-inches x 3.25-inches.

According to the Walmart description, the entire case can also be hung on a wall, for those who prefer a mounted display. Funko has released other Pop! vinyls of Spears, including Catsuit Britney from the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video, Spears as a stewardess from the “Toxic” music video; the serpentine look from “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and her ringmaster getup from “Circus.”

The Oops!..I Did it Again collectible figurine retails for $19.88, and is available exclusively at Walmart. The item will ship in July.

Walmart

Funko Pop! Albums Britney Spears Oops... I Did It Again Vinyl Figure (Pre-Order) $19.98 Buy Now 1

Oops!…I Did it Again, Spear’s second studio LP, was released on May 3, 2000. The album spawned a handful of hit singles, including the title track, along with “Stronger,” “Lucky” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.” Spears also made history as the album sold 1.39 million copies in its first week to become the fastest selling album released by a female singer since Nielsen’s SoundScan began tracking album sales in 1991. Spears held the record for 15 years before being unseated by Adele’s 25.

The cover art for Oops!… I Did It Again features Spears standing behind a beaded curtain wearing a brown crop top and pants. In 2015, Spears recreated the iconic album cover with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during a Disneyland trip over 4th of July weekend.