Bose Bluetooth Headphones Are 40% Off for Prime Day, Down to Lowest Price Ever

Bose is one of the most-trusted names in audio engineering and their earbuds and headphones have been seen on everyone from top musicians and world-class producers, to star athletes like Patrick Mahomes (Bose is an official partner of the NFL).

Now, the company is offering up one of the best Bose deals online for Amazon Prime Day, with a $130 discount on its best-selling wireless headphones. Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for just $199 on Amazon. Regularly $329.99+, the latest Bose deal gets you a whopping 40% off one of the top-rated Bluetooth headphones on the market.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199.00 $329.00 40% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Bose QuietComfort 45 features bass-boosting, high-fidelity audio and Bose’s signature clear, crisp sound. Whether you’re listening to rock or rap, music sounds well-balanced and detailed — download the Bose Connect app to personalize the headphones even more to how you like to hear your tunes.

What makes these Bose headphones stand out is their two levels of active noise cancellation, which help you tune out outside noise (I.e. traffic or conversations) so you can focus on the music. A built-in mic makes this great for taking calls on the go too, while Alexa capabilities let you control your settings, volume and more using just your voice.

A single charge gets you up to 22 hours of playtime; a quick 15-minute charge gets you up to three hours of use.

Everything pairs easily over Bluetooth 5.1, so you can stream your favorite playlists from your phone or computer with no stuttering or lag. The connection is super smooth and stays paired with your device even from the other side of the room.

This deal gets you the QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, a carrying case, charging cable, audio cable and user manual. Choose from four colors on sale.

Regularly $329+, get Bose’s Bluetooth headphones for just $199 right now on Amazon and see all the Bose Prime Day deals here.

Note: this is a Prime Day deal reserved for Prime members, so you’ll need to log in with your account info to see the sale price. Not a Prime member? Grab a 30-day free trial here.