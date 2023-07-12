Bose’s Chic Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $80 Off for One More Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and you’ll want to add this Bose headphones deal to cart. Right now, you can get the top-rated Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones for just $299 — an $80 discount off their regular price of $399+.

This is the first discount of the season for these best-selling headphones and one of the best Bose Prime Day deals this year. Prime Day ends at midnight July 12 so you’ll want to hurry to claim this offer.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $299.00 $379.00 21% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

These powerful noise-cancelling headphones use 11 levels of active noise cancelling to block out outside noise and distractions. What that means: you get a more focused, deep and immersive music experience without hearing outside chatter or traffic.

Bose is known for its superb audio quality, and these headphones deliver crisp highs, balanced mids and deep, resonating bass. A single charge gets you up to 20 hours of playtime on these wireless headphones, without needing to plug in.

Bose says it’s updated its technology to make these headphones great for taking calls too. The company says its “revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls.”

Pair the Bose headphones to your phone with easy Bluetooth connectivity. You can also access voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to scroll through your music, ask for the weather and more.

Everything is packed into a luxurious-styled package, with a lightweight stainless steel headband and cushy earcups tilted for the perfect fit.

Regularly $379.99+, the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Headphones are on sale right now for just $299 on Amazon, no promo code needed. The deal gets you the Bose headphones in black or silver, a travel case and all the charging cables. Shop the deal here.